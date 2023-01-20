Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

