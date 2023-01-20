Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,918.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614,152 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.