Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,771.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

