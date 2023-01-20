Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of AIMC opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.19. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.