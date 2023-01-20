Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

