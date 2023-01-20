argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in argenx by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in argenx by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $381.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.71. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.80. argenx SE has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on argenx from €400.00 ($434.78) to €425.00 ($461.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

