Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.