Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 97.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $61.17 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $580.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2784 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.35%.

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor bought 535 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor bought 535 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock valued at $508,058 in the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.