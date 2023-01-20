Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATO opened at $112.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.