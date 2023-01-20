Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $28.76 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

