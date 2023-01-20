Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,434,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,429,000 after buying an additional 122,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Avista by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,456,000 after buying an additional 198,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avista by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 604.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 735,361 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

