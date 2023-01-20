Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 952.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

