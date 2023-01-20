Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 142,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,910,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

