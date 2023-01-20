Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.01

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 3050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.