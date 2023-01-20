Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Banner stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

