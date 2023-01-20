Barclays Boosts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $96.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,835,203 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.