Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOX were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 933,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.54 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.64 and a beta of 1.06.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

