Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,916.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,743 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

