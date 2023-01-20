Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.44 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $614.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.51% and a negative return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,233 shares of company stock valued at $258,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.