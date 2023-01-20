CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

