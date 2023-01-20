CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

