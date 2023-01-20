Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 362,161 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $36,998,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $32,746,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

