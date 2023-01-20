Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $173,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 541,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHS. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $561.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.