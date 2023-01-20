Comerica Bank Acquires 388 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $53.50.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
