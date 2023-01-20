Comerica Bank Buys 2,920 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOC stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

