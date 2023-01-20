Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $86.69 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

