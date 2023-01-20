Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $15.46 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

