Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $100.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

