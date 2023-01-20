Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $3,280,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 35.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

