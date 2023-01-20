Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $37.55 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

