Comerica Bank Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 67,989 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

