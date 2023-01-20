Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

