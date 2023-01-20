Comerica Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,431,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

