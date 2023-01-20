Comerica Bank Has $2.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after buying an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,929,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

