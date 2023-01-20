Comerica Bank Has $2.09 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NYSE:BKU opened at $33.42 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

