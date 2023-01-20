Comerica Bank Has $2.11 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in RH by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RH by 149.3% in the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

RH stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Research analysts predict that RH will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,290,247 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

