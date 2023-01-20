Comerica Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 212,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $148.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

