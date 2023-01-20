Comerica Bank Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Rollins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Get Rating

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

