Comerica Bank Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.9 %

HI opened at $43.56 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

