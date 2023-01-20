Comerica Bank Has $2 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.6 %

CDAY opened at $67.25 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.