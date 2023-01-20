Comerica Bank Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 212.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

