Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,027,125. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Stock Down 0.1 %

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

