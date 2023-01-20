Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,629 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,511,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,574 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 327,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of TRIP opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -311.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

