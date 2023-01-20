Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

KRC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.