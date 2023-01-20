Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

