Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

