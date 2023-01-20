Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $56,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $46.72 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

