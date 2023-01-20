Comerica Bank Sells 10,127 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLW opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

