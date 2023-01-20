Comerica Bank Sells 107 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Xylem by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Xylem by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.