Comerica Bank Sells 1,935 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

